KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The KU men’s basketball team held off Oklahoma 69-62 Thursday night during the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks led the Sooners 35-15 at the half before Oklahoma came storming back.

Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points for the Jayhawks while Marcus Garrett added 17.

Kansas plays the winner of Texas Tech and Texas at 8:30 PM on Friday.