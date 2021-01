LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The #6 Kansas Jayhawks held off Oklahoma 63-59 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points while Ochai Agbaji added 14.

Marcus Garrett returned to the lineup for KU after missing the TCU game and had 7 points and 4 assists.

The victory improves Kansas to 10-2 on the season and 4-1 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma State on Tuesday.