Jayhawks land 4-star big man Muscadin

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Four-star big man Gethro Muscadin committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday.
The 6’10” Muscadin is ranked 131st nationally by Rivals and also considered Kansas State.
