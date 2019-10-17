Jayhawks land 4-star big man Muscadin

Kansas Jayhawks
Posted: / Updated:
KANSAS BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Four-star big man Gethro Muscadin committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday.

The 6’10” Muscadin is ranked 131st nationally by Rivals and also considered Kansas State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories