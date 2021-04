LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that Jerrance Howard is leaving to take an assistant coaching position under Chris Beard at the University of Texas.

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years,” said Self. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons. I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them all the best.”