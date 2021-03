LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Football team potentially has its starting quarterback for next season. The Jayhawks landed a commitment from North Texas transfer Jason Bean. Bean made the announcement on his Twitter account.

I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas #RockChalk @air14football pic.twitter.com/kKA8z4bvv0 — Jason (@jasonbean24) March 26, 2021

Last season at North Texas, Bean threw for 14 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. He also ran for 5 touchdowns. He started in 7 games.

Miles Kendrick and Jalon Daniels are also expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.