LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football just barely missed a spot in this week’s AP Poll Top 25.

The Jayhawks received 125 votes, unofficially marking them 26th in the country. Kansas beat Duke on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the year.

K-State was listed in the final spot of that Top 25 list. The Wildcats 166 votes ranked them 25th.

KU is 4-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks’ four wins are actually the most they’ve had in a season since 2009, too.

Kansas is home for its next two games. The ‘Hawks host Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 1 and TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8.