LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Days after Cam Martin, and only a day after Zach Clemence and Bobby Pettiford entered the transfer portal, another player has joined them.

Joe Yesufu, the six foot guard from KU has entered the transfer portal. After he started collegiate career at Drake, he played for the Jayhawks for two seasons.

Yesufu was a lightning bolt of energy off the bench for Kansas during the 22-23 season. He only averaged 4.3 points per game, but was known for his hustle play and quick hands on defense. He scored double digit points in four games during the season.