LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas forward Cam Martin has entered the transfer portal.

Martin joined Kansas men’s basketball after the 2021 season and redshirted in 2022. He injured his shoulder ahead of the 2022-23 season and never got back to full health.

Martin only played in four games at Kansas, his last appearance coming on January 3.

He enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.