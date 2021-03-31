Jayhawks’ Muscadin enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas freshman Gethro Muscadin is entering the transfer portal head coach Bill Self announced on Wednesday.

“We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time,” Self said. “He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees its in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision. If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player. We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

Muscadin becomes the third Jayhawk to transfer in three days joining Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna.

He averaged 0.2 points per game and 0.8 rebounds as a freshman at Kansas.