LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 07: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots against Lucas Siewert #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 07, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas is the new No. 1 atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Jayhawks are the fifth team to reach the top spot this year.

It’s the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1-ranked teams before New Year’s Day. Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State round out the top five of the poll.