Jayhawks open Miles era with victory

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks during warm-ups prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks opened the Les Miles era with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday, but it wasn’t easy. The Jayhawks led 17-16 late in the fourth quarter when an Indiana State hit on Carter Stanley forced a fumble, which the Sycamores recovered and returned for a touchdown to grab a 23-17 lead.

Stanley, who got the start at quarterback over Thomas MacVittie, rallied the Jayhawks down the field and completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot to give KU the lead. The Jayhawks converted the two-point conversion and held on for the 24-17 win.

Stanley finished the game 20 of 29 passing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Khalil Herbert added 88 yards on the ground carrying the ball 17 times. Andrew Parchment had 8 catches for 121 yards in his debut while Charlot had 6 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Tight end James Sosinski also had a touchdown for KU while Hasan Defense returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks are back at home next week against Coastal Carolina.