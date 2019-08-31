Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Jayhawks open Miles era with victory

Kansas Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks during warm-ups prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks opened the Les Miles era with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday, but it wasn’t easy. The Jayhawks led 17-16 late in the fourth quarter when an Indiana State hit on Carter Stanley forced a fumble, which the Sycamores recovered and returned for a touchdown to grab a 23-17 lead.

Stanley, who got the start at quarterback over Thomas MacVittie, rallied the Jayhawks down the field and completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot to give KU the lead. The Jayhawks converted the two-point conversion and held on for the 24-17 win.

Stanley finished the game 20 of 29 passing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Khalil Herbert added 88 yards on the ground carrying the ball 17 times. Andrew Parchment had 8 catches for 121 yards in his debut while Charlot had 6 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Tight end James Sosinski also had a touchdown for KU while Hasan Defense returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks are back at home next week against Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories