Jayhawks overcome slow start to snap 3 game skid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks overcame a slow start to defeat TCU 59-51 at Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night. The victory snapped a three game losing streak for KU.
The Jayhawks trailed 19-18 at the half before turning things around with 39 points in the second half.
KU was led by David McCormack’s 15 points and 6 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points.
With the victory, Kansas improves to 11-5 on the season and 5-4 in Big 12 play.
Kansas hits the road on Saturday to face off with Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.