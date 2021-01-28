Jayhawks overcome slow start to snap 3 game skid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks overcame a slow start to defeat TCU 59-51 at Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night. The victory snapped a three game losing streak for KU.

The Jayhawks trailed 19-18 at the half before turning things around with 39 points in the second half.

"What it did show you tonight, if you defend, you can play like crap and still be in the game." – Bill Self on KU's win over TCU. #kuball pic.twitter.com/cB5bmMYUMC — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 29, 2021

KU was led by David McCormack’s 15 points and 6 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points.

With the victory, Kansas improves to 11-5 on the season and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

Kansas hits the road on Saturday to face off with Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.