LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After Kansas football’s best regular season in more than a decade, the Jayhawks have been awarded with nine individuals on the All-Big 12 teams.

Cornerback JaCobee Bryant is the lone Jayhawk on the first-team. Bryant, a sophomore, racked up 29 tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and a touchdown in 2022. Bryant is the first Kansas football player to receive first-team honors since Pooka Williams Jr. and Hakeem Adeniji in 2019.

Four Jayhawks made the second-team roster: quarterback Jalon Daniels, tight end Mason Fairchild, center Mike Novitsky and defensive end Lonnie Phelps. Four second-team members is the most for KU since 2012.

Honorable mentions for the Jayhawks include offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., safety Kenny Logan Jr., running back Devin Neal and offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Neal received votes for offensive player of the year. Phelps received votes for defensive newcomer and defensive lineman of the year, and Puni received votes for offensive newcomer of the year.

The full list of the All-Big 12 teams can be found here.