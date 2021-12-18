Jayhawks play Stephen F. Austin close

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball entered Allen Fieldhouse ready to play the nation’s No. 7 team.

The Jayhawks came out with the win, 80-72.

KU was up by just 4 points at the start of the second half. Kansas pulled away with the lead down the stretch, led by Christian Braun’s 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Ochai Agbaji also scored in double-digits with 18 points, senior Remy Martin had 15 points and Jalen Wilson finished with 10.

Next, the Jayhawks take on the University of Colorado on the road on Dec. 21.