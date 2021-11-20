Jayhawks prove themselves at TCU, but fall short

FORT WORTH, TX (KSNT) – After playing then-No. 3 Oklahoma close, the Jayhawks suffered a brutal loss at Oklahoma State. Saturday’s game at TCU proved this isn’t a pattern for KU football.

The Jayhawks fell to TCU 31-28 in the final six seconds.

“I don’t know if we approached the Oklahoma State week and an excellent football team with the same intensity if we needed to to take the next step,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “If you want to continue to be successful and experience more of those feelings, what are you doing more than you did a week ago to get prepared?”

The Jayhawks proved their improved play isn’t a fluke. Quarterback Jalon Daniels got the starting nod, and he ran in KU’s first touchdown to tie the game at 7. Devin Neal ran in the next score to give KU a 14-7 lead.

TCU caught up in the third quarter and took a 28-14 lead in the fourth. Then, Daniels threw two touchdowns to it again. The first was to Luke Grimm. With less than five minutes left, Daniels sought the Jayhawks’ latest hero, Jared Casey. Casey completed a 10-yard touchdown pass for the tie.

With 6 seconds remaining, TCU kicked a field goal to win the game.

Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards. Kwamie Lassiter II finished with 8 receptions for 101 yards. He also had 8 receptions in KU’s win at Texas and had more than 100 yards in KU’s battle against OU.

Next, the Jayhawks close the season Nov. 27 against West Virginia.