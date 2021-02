LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas rolled by Iowa State 97-64 Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks improve to 14-7 overall with the win and 8-5 in Big 12 play.

Ochai Agbjai hit five three pointers in the game to lead KU with 19 points. Christian Braun added 18 points and 6 assists while Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Bryce Thompson returned for the Jayhawks after missing seven games and had 8 points.

"It felt amazing being away from the game for so long to get back out there and just to compete, to win, and hear the crowd." – Bryce Thompson @B3thompson__ on returning after missing 7 games. #kubball pic.twitter.com/pp7mtNaiVc — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) February 12, 2021

The Jayhawks head to Ames to face off with Iowa State again on Saturday.