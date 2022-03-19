FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – Kansas and Creighton put the ‘madness’ in March Madness on Saturday afternoon.

KU beat Creighton, 79-72, to move on to the Sweet 16.

The Jayhawks took a few minutes to get scoring. Six minutes into the game, Remy Martin checked in and changed the momentum. He drilled a 3 on his first drive, and helped force a turnover on the subsequent play.

Martin scored 16 in the first half.

The two teams still traded blows. The largest lead of the half was just five points, and the two teams continued to duke it out until KU led 39-38 at halftime.

The second half was the same story, except KU led by as much as 9. Creighton was able to pull within one with two minutes left in the game. In those final two minutes, KU pulled away to win by seven.

Kansas out-rebounded Creighton 44-29. Martin led the Jayhawks with 20 points. Ochai Agbaji added 15, and Jalen Wilson added 14.

Next, KU will go to Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Tournament.