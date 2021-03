LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNST) – It wasn’t pretty but the Kansas Jayhawks rallied from a 14 point halftime deficit to defeat UTEP 67-62 in the regular season finale on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 62 with 21 seconds left when Marcus Garrett scored the game winning basket. Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points to lead KU while David McCormack added 18.

The Jayhawks finish the regular season with a 19-8 record.

Kansas now heads to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week.