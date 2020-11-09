Jayhawks ranked #6 in AP top 25 poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked #6 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season. The Jayhawks return three starters from last year’s squad that finished as the #1 ranked team in the country.

Kansas has been ranked in the AP top 25 poll for 221 consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in the country.

Gonzaga is ranked #1 and the Jayhawks will open the season against them on Thanksgiving day.

Top 25

1. Gonzaga (28) – 1541

2. Baylor (24) – 1540

3. Villanova (11) – 1501

4. Virginia (1) – 1364

5. Iowa – 1273

6. KANSAS – 1221

7. Wisconsin – 1150

8. Illinois – 1105

9. Duke – 1073 0

10. Kentucky – 1038

11. Creighton – 922

12. Tennessee – 919

13. Michigan State – 820

14. Texas Tech – 790

15. West Virginia – 651

16. North Carolina – 465

17. Houston – 438

18. Arizona State – 402

19. Texas – 380

20. Oregon – 375

21. Florida State – 351

22. UCLA – 336

23. Ohio State – 270

24. Rutgers – 190

25. Michigan – 160

