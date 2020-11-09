Jayhawks ranked #6 in AP top 25 poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked #6 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season. The Jayhawks return three starters from last year’s squad that finished as the #1 ranked team in the country.
Kansas has been ranked in the AP top 25 poll for 221 consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in the country.
Gonzaga is ranked #1 and the Jayhawks will open the season against them on Thanksgiving day.
Top 25
1. Gonzaga (28) – 1541
2. Baylor (24) – 1540
3. Villanova (11) – 1501
4. Virginia (1) – 1364
5. Iowa – 1273
6. KANSAS – 1221
7. Wisconsin – 1150
8. Illinois – 1105
9. Duke – 1073 0
10. Kentucky – 1038
11. Creighton – 922
12. Tennessee – 919
13. Michigan State – 820
14. Texas Tech – 790
15. West Virginia – 651
16. North Carolina – 465
17. Houston – 438
18. Arizona State – 402
19. Texas – 380
20. Oregon – 375
21. Florida State – 351
22. UCLA – 336
23. Ohio State – 270
24. Rutgers – 190
25. Michigan – 160