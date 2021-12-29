Jayhawks remain undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse this season

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 29: Mitch Lightfoot #44 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots against DeAndre Henry #15 of the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 29, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Nevada made the trip to Lawrence on short notice, but the Jayhawks sent them home quickly.

KU men’s basketball beat the Wolf pack 88-61 Wednesday night, keeping the Jayhawks perfect at home this season.

Kansas (10-1) lead the entire game. David McCormack’s free throw opened the game, and the Jayhawks went up 8-0 before Nevada scored its first points.

Redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. had a career-high 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. Christian Braun finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The win extends KU’s streak to six in a row. It also made the Jayhawks 10-1 or better for the ninth time in head coach Bill Self’s 19 seasons.

Next, Kansas hosts George Mason on Saturday to fill in for TCU. Tickets purchased for the TCU game are still good.