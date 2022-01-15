Jayhawks roll over WVU to stay undefeated at home

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball took care of business on Saturday, stomping West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks led by only two points at halftime but put together a monstrous second half to win 85-59.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack both stepped up in big ways for Kansas, who was still without Remy Martin. Wilson scored 23 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists. McCormack scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji was also a major contributor in the win. Agbaji scored 20 points and picked up seven rebounds.

A 9-0 run to start the second half extended the Kansas lead beyond single digits, and they continued to pour it on from there. Another run, this time 13-4, before the 10 minute mark in the second half, opened the game up further.

A Jalen Wilson 3-pointer with 9:45 to play blew the game wide open, giving KU a 20 point lead.

Kansas is now 9-0 at home, 3-1 in the Big 12 and 14-2 overall. The win, paired with Baylor losing to Oklahoma State and Texas Tech losing at Kansas State, puts the Jayhawks back on top of the Big 12 standings.

They’re back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Oklahoma before traveling to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Jan. 22.