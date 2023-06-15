LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas men’s basketball team is lined up for a match with Wichita State later this year in Kansas City.

The Jayhawks and the Shockers will face off on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Kansas Athletics. Tickets are set to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. CST on June 23 and can be purchased by clicking here.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” says University of Kansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self. “Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

This matchup will complete KU’s non-conference portion of the 2023-2024 season, according to Kansas Athletics. It will also be KU’s final game heading into the Big 12.

“Creating unique sporting experiences for the Kansas City region is an integral part of our mission,” says Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson. “Bringing these two teams together at the world-class T-Mobile Center creates a compelling basketball event not just for KU and WSU fans, but fans of the sport itself.”