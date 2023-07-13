ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – Big 12 Media Days celebrates the anticipation of college football season, and the Jayhawks came dressed to impress.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels chose a shiny, gold suit to match his new eye-catching chain. The chain features a digital face playing Daniels’ highlights. A red tie with new red and gold Giuseppe shoes accent the suit and bling.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr. wore a similar gold jacket with a large chain, too. His chain doesn’t play highlights, though.

“I’m a more simple 3D chain guy,” Logan Jr. said.

Daniels and Logan Jr. both claim the title for Most Swag in the Big 12. Running back Devin Neal sported a jacket similar to Logan Jr.’s, but he doesn’t want to get in a fight for the Most Swag in the Big 12 title.

Linebacker Rich Miller stood out with his all-burgundy suit. He complemented the look with a burgundy and blue tie, tying in KU’s school colors in a muted way.