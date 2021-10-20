Jayhawks’ size gives them edge over reigning national champion Baylor

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball didn’t hesitate to list why it’s a good team this year.

The Jayhawks are No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll, ahead of the reigning national champion Baylor Bears. KU’s athleticism shows why. It has five players with over a 40-inch vertical, according to forward David McCormack.

“The talent within our depth kind of speaks for itself,” guard Ochai Agbaji said. “Obviously, preseason stuff doesn’t mean anything to us. We come in every single year with the same expectation, and that expectation is to win the Big 12.”

With so many athletic basketball players, head coach Bill Self is looking to run a ten-man rotation instead of nine. It poses a bit of an issue for him.

“The challenge isn’t going to be playing ten,” Self said. “To me, the challenge is, how do you get from 14-10? Because 1-14, we probably never had a team with as many guys that are pretty similar to the other guys, and trying to determine who’s going to actually play will be challenge.”

The Jayhawks have an exhibition against Emporia State on Nov. 3.