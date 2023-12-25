PHOENIX (KSNT) – KU football is spending Christmas with families in Phoenix.

The Jayhawks helped families at the Phoenix Salvation Army on Christmas morning. They packed and distributed Christmas meals, colored, played basketball and other games with kids. Plus, Santa made an appearance on his busiest work day of the year. The Jayhawks are making their mark across the country, now.

“I feel blessed to do it,” defensive end Jereme Robinson said. “These are things we always talked about doing, trying to give back more to just our Kansas community. Anybody who needs a hand and just giving back when we can, and we could today.”

The event is just a week after Devin Neal, Jason Bean and Rich Miller held a toy and coat drive in Lawrence.

These are the moments that make bowl games special, according to Lance Leipold. This will play into his pregame message. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday.