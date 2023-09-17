RENO, NV. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks finish the nonconference schedule unscathed.

KU beat Nevada 31-24 Saturday night. It’s the first time KU has started 3-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1991 and 1992.

It took less than six minutes for KU to start scoring. Devin Neal punched in a three-yard run to give the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

However, the offense slowed down after. KU only added a field goal before halftime. In the meantime, Nevada also scored off of a three-yard rush and a field goal. They entered the half tied at 10.

The Jayhawks’ running backs got the game moving in the second half again. Daniel Hishaw ran one yard into the end zone to retake the lead for KU, 17-10, with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

Nevada’s run game tied the game shortly after, but KU got to close out the quarter. Neal got his second touchdown of the night with a one-yard punch and the Jayhawks led, 24-17, heading into the fourth quarter.

Offenses didn’t play faster in the final quarter, but KU’s defense shut down Nevada in the clutch. Nevada tied the game again with 10:37 left, but Neal answered with his third touchdown to make it a 31-24 game. The Jayhawk defense held off Nevada for the remaining 6:20 to secure the win.

KU’s defense held Nevada to just 4.46 yards/play and 7-of-15 on third down conversions. Kenny Logan Jr. led the group with nine tackles, two tackles for loss.

Jalon Daniels completed 21 of 27 passes for 298 yards. He didn’t throw for a touchdown and got sacked twice. All of KU’s touchdowns came from its running backs. Neal scored three and Hishaw had one.

Next, KU starts conference play at home against BYU.