LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is making program history this century.

The Jayhawks beat BYU 38-27 Saturday, starting 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1913-15.

Early in the game, KU made a statement. JaCobee Bryant hit a BYU player so hard, they fumbled the ball. Bryant picked up the fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, giving KU a 7-0 lead with 10:38 left in the first quarter.

Darius Lassiter, Kwinton Lassiter’s brother, tied the game for BYU later in the quarter with a 7-yard touchdown catch. The game continued to go back-and-forth to the final minute.

Jalon Daniels connected with Trevor Kardell for a 15-yard touchdown to retake the lead, 14-7. Then, BYU tied it at 14. The Cougars took the lead with three seconds before halftime, making a field goal to take a 17-14 advantage.

The Jayhawk defense put its team ahead out of the break. Kenny Logan Jr. snagged a pick and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, taking a 21-17 lead.

BYU stayed close with a field goal. Then, Luke Grimm gave the Jayhawks some cushion. He caught the next two touchdowns to end the third quarter and start the fourth. KU led 35-20 with 13:36 left in the game.

The Cougars stayed close, but could never catch up after.

Jalon Daniels completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns. For the first time, no KU running backs scored.

Austin Booker led the defense with seven tackles. The unit also added two touchdowns.

Next, KU plays Texas in Austin on Sept. 30.