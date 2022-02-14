LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball took care of business on Monday in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks handled Oklahoma State without much issue, taking down the Cowboys 76-62. The KU lead was as many as 26 at one point.

Kansas came out hot, going up by six in the first six minutes of the game. OSU responded with a run to pull within one point just over halfway through the first. Kansas took back the momentum quickly and led by 10 at halftime.

The second half was all Jayhawks. They went on a tear to go up by 20 less than six minutes into the second half and the difference never returned to single digits.

All five KU starters finished in double figures, led by Ochai Agbaji with 20 points. David McCormack posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas improves to 21-4 overall and remains in first place in the Big 12 at 10-2. Bill Self’s team will play again on Saturday at West Virginia.