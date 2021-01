KNOXVILLE, Tn. (KSNT) – The offensive struggles continued for the Kansas Jayhawks as they fell to #18 Tennessee 81-60 at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The loss drops Kansas to 11-6 on the season.

David McCormack led Kansas with 17 points while Marcus Garrett added 15.

The Jayhawks are back on the court Tuesday as they host Kansas State for the Sunflower Showdown.