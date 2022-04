NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball punched its ticket to its sixth NCAA Championship appearance.

The Jayhawks beat two-seed Villanova, 81-65, in the Final Four.

KU quickly jumped to a 10-0 lead, and it stayed strong throughout. David McCormack led the team with 25 points. Ochai Agabji went 6-8 from the field, 6-7 from 3 to finish with 31 points. Jalen Wilson was quiet scoring, but led the team with 12 rebounds and five assists.

The DI men’s basketball national championship is Monday.