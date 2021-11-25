Jayhawks top North Texas, advance in Thanksgiving tourney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball improved to 4-0 on Thursday with a Thanksgiving day win over North Texas.

The Jayhawks won by 12, 71-59 was the final score in the ESPN Events Invitational quarterfinal match. The game was perhaps not as close as the score makes it look. KU lead by 20 points with 2:25 to play in the game, but an 8-0 North Texas run to end the game made the final scorer appear closer.

It was the best game Jayhawk fans have seen from Remy Martin in a KU jersey. Martin finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ochai Agbaji lead Kansas in scoring with 18. Christian Braun posted 16 points and five rebounds. Jalen Wilson played for the first time this season, he finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Kansas will play again on Friday at 12:30 against Dayton in the semifinal match of the Thanksgiving tournament in Florida. The tournament championship game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 28.