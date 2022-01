AUSTIN (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball ended its Texas road trip with an upset win.

The Jayhawks beat the Longhorns 70-66 Wednesday night, four days after they lost to No.23 Oklahoma.

Holly Kersgieter had 19 points, Aniya Thomas added 11 and Zakiyah Franklin finished with 10.

Next, the Jayhawks host Baylor on Jan. 16.