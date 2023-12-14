LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball has a big matchup Saturday— a Big 10 matchup.

The Jayhawks are heading to Indiana, and they’re using past experience to prepare. They played Indiana in 2022, but Hunter Dickinson (formerly with Michigan) is particularly familiar with the Hoosiers. KU is watching past Michigan/Indiana games to learn how Indiana might guard Dickinson and the rest of the squad.

“They play so big, so I bet you they throw different guys at him, and us with them, too,” head coach Bill Self said. “But, I think playing to his quick twitch explosiveness, I think, will be a big key. You know, Hunter isn’t really a power player.”

This will be the Jayhawks’ first true road game. Every away game has been at a neutral site, except for the exhibition game at Illinois on Oct. 29. Kevin McCullar knows the home crowd and the historic Assembly Hall will make a tough environment.

“We’ve played in a lot of games: me, Juan, Hunt,” McCullar said. “Hunt being in the Big 10, you know, he’s played there a couple of times. So, just trying to tell the younger guys just, stay calm, stay collected and got to have tight huddles out there.”

KU and Indiana tip off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.