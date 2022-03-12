KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball is Big 12 tournament champions, after not being able to play in the tournament the past two years.

The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech, 74-65, Saturday night. They also won the Big 12 regular season title.

After a back-and-forth half, KU ended the first half up 37-36. The Jayhawks jumped out to a five-point lead to start the second half, before Texas Tech tied it and took a one-point lead. Kansas took back the lead and never let it go, leading by as much as 12 points.

David McCormack finished with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.