NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is, once again, on the top of college basketball.

The Jayhawks beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, in Monday’s NCAA National Championship.

KU jumped to a 7-0 lead. The Final Four game against Villanova proved the Jayhawks performs well when they set the tone. However, UNC found its groove and ended the first half on an 18-3 run.

David McCormack got two fouls in the first half and had to be benched as a precaution. North Carolina’s Armando Bacot proved to be too big for Mitch Lightfoot, leading to the Tar Heels to a 40-25 lead at the half.

Again, Kansas came out firing to start the second half. It went on a 7-0 run to cut more than halfway into UNC’s lead.

This game shows why basketball is referred to as a game of runs. KU and UNC traded a one-point lead, grew it to five and shrunk it back to one. In the end, KU’s run was the last.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 15 points each. Remy Martin added 14. Christian Braun and Ochai Agabji also finished in double-digit scoring with 12 points each.

Braun led KU’s rebounding game with 12. McCormack, despite his foul trouble, ended with 10.

This is KU’s fourth national championship, and the second under Bill Self. The win makes Self one of three active men’s basketball head coaches with more than one national title.