Jayhawks win Sunflower Showdown

Jalen Wilson drives against Nijel Pack during the Sunflower Showdown. (Photo: Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas knocked off Kansas State Wednesday night 59-41 to win the Sunflower Showdown. The 23rd ranked Jayhawks improve to 16-7 overall with the victory and 10-5 in Big 12 play. K-State drops to 5-18 overall and 1-13 in Big 12 play.

Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 14 points while Jalen Wilson added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

DaJuan Gordon came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 12 points.

The Jayhawks return home on Saturday as they host Texas Tech while K-State travels to TCU.