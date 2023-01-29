LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball played host to K-State Sunday in the first of two in-state rivalry games this season.

Despite a second half effort from the Wildcats, the Jayhawks came away with an 85-72 Sunflower Showdown victory.

The game started as a defensive grinder – four minutes into the game it was tied at 3-3. Out of the media timeout midway through the first quarter, the Jayhawks turned on their offense, scoring on seven-straight possessions and carrying an 18-10 lead into the second quarter.

K-State cut the lead to just five midway through the second quarter, but a three-point barrage from the Jayhawks put KU up 37-23 minutes later. A last-second Sarah Shematsi three-pointer pulled K-State within ten as Kansas led 39-29 at the half.

The Wildcats came out of the locker room hungry, starting on a 12-4 run to cut Kansas lead to 43-41. Kansas responded with a 9-1 run of its own. A late Jaelyn Glenn three for K-State left Kansas with a 56-50 advantage heading into the final period.

With seven minutes to play, Glenn hit another three to cut the Jayhawk lead to just one point. Taiyanna Jackson responded on the other end with an and-one basket, followed by a Wyvette Mayberry three to retake a seven point lead.

Kansas was able to stave off any Wildcat comeback from there, hitting free throws to expand the Jayhawk lead to double-digits.

Mayberry led the Jayhawks in scoring with 26. Jackson finished with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double and Holly Kersgieter added a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. Zakaiyah Franklin finished with 10 points.

K-State was led by Gabby Gregory with 25 points. Shematsi and Jaelyn Glenn both scored 12 points, Brylee Glenn scored 10 points.

The Jayhawk win moves the team record to 14-5, 4-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas travels to Baylor on Wednesday.

The Wildcat loss moves the team record to 13-9, 2-7 in conference play. K-State hosts No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday.

The second women’s basketball Sunflower Showdown of the season is in Manhattan on February 22.