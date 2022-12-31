LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With only one loss in non-conference play, Kansas men’s basketball looked to keep its momentum going Saturday in the teams’ first Big 12 matchup of the year against Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks were down big at half, but big run out of the locker room and clutch plays down the stretch propelled KU to a 69-67 victory.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 13-8 lead, but a 3 from Joe Yesufu tied the game at 13 with 11:03 left in the half.

That was the last tie for the rest of the half. Oklahoma State took its biggest lead of the half into the break, 45-30.

The Jayhawks entered the second half determined. Dajuan Harris drilled the first shot with a corner 3. Another KU score later, the Jayhawks force OSU into a shot clock violation.

KU slowly closed in on Oklahoma State’s lead. For every OSU score, there were two or three for Kansas.

The Jayhawks finally caught up with just under 11 minutes left. A Jalen Wilson 3-pointer gave KU a 52-50 lead, it’s first lead since the opening two-point shot.

The two teams traded the lead for the rest of the game. Neither had more than a three-point lead.

Kansas had a three-point lead with under 30 seconds to play. Oklahoma State scored a contested three pointer to tie the game at 67 with 20 seconds remaining.

The Jayhawks flew in transition to score a KJ Adams layup and go up by two. the Cowboys looked to score on the other end but Kansas knocked the ball out of bounds.

Clutch defensive plays by Kevin McCullar and Jalen Wilson forced Oklahoma State to not get a shot off. As the final horn sounded, Kansas won 69-67.

Wilson finished with 20 points, Adams with 14 on a perfect 6-6 shooting. Dajuan Harris Jr. finished with six points and nine assists.

The win moves to Kansas to 12-1 on the season and 1-0 to start Big 12 play. The Jayhawks are back in action Tuesday at Texas Tech.