LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is getting stronger with KU legend Jill Larson-Bradney’s addition to the 2023 class.

“People say, ‘You deserve it,’ but I was doing what I loved,” Larson-Bradney said.

She is one of KU’s greatest athletes. Larson-Bradney played softball, volleyball and basketball there in the late 70s and early 80s.

“It’s not like I don’t feel like I deserved anything,” Larson-Bradney said. “I just had a passion for it and loved the game.”

She is KU softball’s first All-American. She’s still sixth all-time in batting average with a career .341. She finished the 1979 season batting .400.

“Women’s athletics was just transitioning to the NCAA with more opportunities,” KSHOF board member Jeff Bollig said. “What she accomplished is really amazing; to do three sports. It’s unheard of.”

The program and women’s college sports have improved dramatically since Larson-Bradney graduated.

“I was on a committee that met with some Title IX people in ’80,” she said. “We used to take care of our own field, which was at Holcomb, a baseball field. There were no fences for our 200 ft.”

The Jayhawks retired her softball jersey in 2015. Her career continued down the road at Perry Lecompton Junior High and high schools. She coached volleyball and softball for 37 years.

“I love to see kids progress and the light bulb go off,” Larson-Bradney said.

KSHOF nominees don’t have to be from Kansas or live their entire lives in Kansas, but Larson-Bradney has.

“What Jill did, particularly to her, is really neat because it’s all in Kansas,” Bollig said. “It’s right up in that central corridor from Wichita North to KU to Perry. She obviously likes Kansas. She’s a Kansan at heart.”

Larson-Bradney is already in the Kansas Hall of Fame. Decades after her career, she’s still adding to the list of honors.

“It’s a celebration for all of us,” she said. “My honor is a culmination of everybody because they were there to help.”

The 2023 KSHOF induction ceremony will be on Sunday, October 1, at the Kansas Star Casino.