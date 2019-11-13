JUCO standout Tyon Grant-Foster signs to play for KU

Kansas Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Junior college standout guard Tyon Grant-Foster officially signed Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Kansas.

Grant-Foster is currently ranked No. 2 nationally among JUCO recruits. He’s currently a sophomore at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. This season, he was a preseason junior college All-America selection for 2019-20.

“Tyon is very long and extremely skilled,” coach Bill Self said in a release. “He can play basically anywhere on the floor, one through four. He’s good with the ball, has great vision and is a terrific athlete. His motor is always running.”

The Kansas City, Kan. native is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Last season as a freshman, Grant-Foster averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories