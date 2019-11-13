JUCO standout Tyon Grant-Foster signs to play for KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Junior college standout guard Tyon Grant-Foster officially signed Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Kansas.

Grant-Foster is currently ranked No. 2 nationally among JUCO recruits. He’s currently a sophomore at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. This season, he was a preseason junior college All-America selection for 2019-20.

“Tyon is very long and extremely skilled,” coach Bill Self said in a release. “He can play basically anywhere on the floor, one through four. He’s good with the ball, has great vision and is a terrific athlete. His motor is always running.”

The Kansas City, Kan. native is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Last season as a freshman, Grant-Foster averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.