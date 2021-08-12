Jurors find massage therapist guilty of sex crimes, including against KU athletes

This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Shawn O’Brien. University of Kansas authorities who have been investigating O’Brien, a massage therapist who had connections to women’s sports programs said Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that their investigation so far has found inappropriate behavior including unwanted touching during massages with multiple female athletes. The investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the incidents but failed to appropriately report the conduct. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAWRENCE (AP) – A jury found a massage therapist guilty of sex crimes against five people, including three female soccer players at the University of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday on all eight counts against Lawrence massage therapist Shawn P. O’Brien. Three of the charges accuse O’Brien of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015.

The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat athletic-related issues between 2016 and 2019.