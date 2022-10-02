TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time since 2009, Kansas football is ranked in the AP Top 25. For the first time since 2007, K-State and KU are ranked at the same time.

The Wildcats move up to No. 20 after sliding in at No. 25 last week. K-State’s 37-28 win over Texas Tech Saturday propelled the team up the list to move its record to 4-1.

The Jayhawks make their first appearance in the poll at No. 19 after finishing just outside the Top 25 last week. Kansas’ defense shined in a 14-11 win over Iowa State Saturday to move the team’s record to 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

Kansas’ early wins earned the Jayhawks ESPN’s College Gameday experience in the team’s coming matchup against TCU, who is also undefeated.