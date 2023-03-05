IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – Kansas schools were well-represented in the Big 12 regular season awards.

K-State’s Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson and KU’s Jalen Wilson were named to the Big 12 First Team, the conference announced Sunday.

The three players join Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Texas’ Marcus Carr on the team. Flagler and Wilson both made the team unanimously.

Wilson was also unanimously elected as the Big 12 Player of the Year.

K-State head coach Jerome Tang was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Keyontae Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year and K.J. Adams was named Most Improved Player of the Year.