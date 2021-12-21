K-State women’s basketball game cancelled due to COVID concerns

K-State’s next game against the Flames has been cancelled. (Photo courtesy of K-State Sports)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The next Kansas State women’s basketball game on Wednesday has been cancelled due to COVID-related issues.

According to a recent release from K-State sports, the upcoming game against the Liberty Lady Flames was cancelled because of COVID-related issues within the Tier I personnel of the UIC women’s basketball program.

The next home game for the team will be on Sunday, Jan. 2 against Baylor at 1 p.m. Tickets for the Big 12 home opener can be bought at kstatesports.com/tickets, calling (800) 221-CATS or in person at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.