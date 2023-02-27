MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State sophomore guard Serena Sundell is the Big 12 women’s basketball Player of the Week.

Sundell combined for 45 points in two games last week. She’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals over the last nine games.

Sundell is the second K-State women’s basketball player to win the award this season. Gabby Gregory was Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 14.

K-State men’s basketball picked up two conference awards on Monday.

Both Wildcat basketball squads have two regular season games left.