KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball is moving on to the Big 12 tournament title game.

The Jayhawks beat TCU 75-62 in the T-Mobile Center on Friday.

Kansas was dominant in the first half, starting the game up 18-9 and leading by 14 at halftime.

In the second half, TCU caught a hot streak and pulled within eight in the first four minutes. Kansas responded in a big way. The Jayhawks launched a 17-6 run to lift their lead to 19.

Kansas led by as many as 22 in the second and held on to win without trouble down the stretch. Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 22 points, while both their other top three scorers came off the bench.

Mitch Lightfoot did a little bit of everything for KU. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Remy Martin scored ten.

Kansas will play the winner of Oklahoma and Texas Tech on Saturday, March 12 at 6 p.m.