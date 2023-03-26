LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas women’s basketball is going to the Fab Four of the WNIT.

The Jayhawks defeated Arkansas 78-64 in the WNIT Great Eight matchup on Sunday.

KU jumped out to a 17-5 lead to start the game before Arkansas settled in and brought the deficit to 20-12 by the second quarter.

In that quarter, the Razorbacks only scored seven points, and Kansas led 38-19 at the half. 31 points in the third quarter helped Arkansas bring the game within 10 by the fourth quarter before Kansas fully took over.

Seniors Taiyanna Jackson (22 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks) and Holly Kersgieter (25 points, seven rebounds, four steals) had stellar performances.

On their way to the Fab Four, the Jayhawks defeated Western Kentucky in the first round, dominated Missouri in the second round in the Border War and defeated Nebraska in a close matchup in the Super 16.

Kansas will play the winner of Oregon-Washington on Tuesday or Wednesday.