LAWRENCE (KSNT) – New Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has been busy recruiting in his first off-season with the Jayhawks. Fitzgerald’s latest commit comes as a transfer from Texas Tech.

Sam Hunt will be a redshirt sophomore after spending two seasons with the Red Raiders. Hunt is a lefty outfielder from Flower Mound, Texas. With only 46 at-bats last season, Hunt finished with 16 hits and 13 RBI, good enough for a .348 hitting percentage.

Hunt’s biggest highlight at Texas Tech came in a game against his new squad. On April 2, 2022, the Jayhawks welcomed the Red Raiders for game two of a three-game series in Lawrence.

In the seventh inning, and Tech leading 19-1, Hunt delivered a deep hit to center field. Kansas outfielder Sergio Rivera jumped up at the wall and robbed Hunt of the home run.

The problem was, after no reaction from Rivera, spectators realized that Rivera didn’t actually make the catch. Because the umpires signaled an out, Hunt went back into the dugout.

Since Hunt didn’t travel around the bases, the run didn’t score. Tech went on to win the game 28-2 and Hunt finished 4-5 at the plate, but perhaps he’ll have better luck with the long ball as a member of the home team at Hoglund Ballpark.