INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the first half of their second round game against the USC Trojans in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) — The 3-seeded Kansas Jayhawks lost to the 6-seeded USC Trojans 85-51 Monday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Five USC players finished in double-digits in way of a 34-point win over KU. Brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley combined for 27 points and 21 rebounds.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks win points (15), rebounds (6) and assists (4).

"Coach Self, he gave me an opportunity, he changed my life. I'm actually going to be the first person from my family to graduate." – Marcus Garrett @ImMarcusGarrett #KUbball pic.twitter.com/G19siKd3MJ — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 23, 2021

The Trojans move onto play 7-seeded Oregon in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.