LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four-star 2023 basketball prospect Chris Johnson announced on his Instagram live that he will be committing to Kansas.

Johnson is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Montverde Academy. Johnson held offers from Alabama, Arkansas and others.

“Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about them felt right to me. Plus, Kansas has always been my dream school, so that was just the icing on the cake,” Johnson said in an article by Sports Illustrated.

The commit is the first from the 2023 class for head coach Bill Self, who has been sidelined from recruiting trips this summer due to self-imposed sanctions from the university.